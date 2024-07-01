Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis/Aktienrückkauf

Silvio Denz veröffentlicht provisorisches Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Kaufangebots an die Publikumsaktionäre von Lalique Group



Zürich, 1. Juli 2024 –Silvio Denz, Mehrheitsaktionär der in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der Vermarktung und dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern tätigen Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), hat heute nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist des freiwilligen öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien von Lalique Group (mit Ausnahme der Aktien derjenigen Aktionäre, welche sich verpflichtet haben, ihre Aktien nicht in das Angebot anzudienen) das provisorische Zwischenergebnis veröffentlicht.

Gemäss heutiger Mitteilung von Silvio Denz beträgt dessen Beteiligung an Lalique Group – unter Berücksichtigung der von ihm und den mit ihm in gemeinsamer Absprache handelnden Personen gehaltenen sowie der ihm im Rahmen des öffentlichen Kaufangebots angedienten Lalique-Group-Aktien – per Ende der Angebotsfrist am 28. Juni 2024, vorbehältlich des Vollzuges des Angebots, insgesamt 55.82% aller Lalique-Group-Aktien. Silvio Denz erklärt das Angebot, unter Vorbehalt der weiterhin geltenden Angebotsbedingung, für zustande gekommen.

Die Ankeraktionäre Müller Handels AG Schweiz, Dharampal Satyapal Limited, Hansjörg Wyss sowie Claudio Denz, welche zusammen 42.67% der Lalique-Group-Aktien halten, haben mit Silvio Denz, wie bereits mitgeteilt, je separate Nichtandienungsvereinbarungen abgeschlossen und beabsichtigen, an Lalique Group auch nach der beabsichtigten Dekotierung beteiligt zu bleiben.

Die Nachfrist beginnt am 3. Juli 2024 und dauert bis zum 16. Juli 2024, 16.00 Uhr. Während dieser Zeit können die Lalique-Group-Aktien nach wie vor in das Angebot angedient werden. Das öffentliche Kaufangebot wird voraussichtlich am 19. Juli 2024 vollzogen.

Sämtliche Informationen zum öffentlichen Kaufangebot stehen auf der Website des Anbieters unter www.silviodenz-offer.com zur Verfügung.

Medienkontakt

Lalique Group SA

Elle Steinbrecher

Head of Communication & PR

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zürich

Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58

E-Mail: elle.steinbrecher@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group

Lalique Group ist ein Nischenunternehmen, das auf die Kreation, Entwicklung, Vermarktung und den weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern spezialisiert ist. Die Geschäftsbereiche umfassen Parfüm, Kosmetik, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige Möbel und Lifestyle-Accessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie, erlesene Spirituosen und Weine. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund 810 Mitarbeitende (Vollzeitäquivalent) und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, von der die Gruppe ihren Namen ableitet, wurde 1888 in Paris durch den Glasmachermeister und Schmuckdesigner René Lalique gegründet. Die Aktien der Lalique Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com.

