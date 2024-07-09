Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 05 July 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 05 July 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/07/2024 FR0010313833 7000 82,07 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/07/2024 FR0010313833 7000 82,0932 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/07/2024 FR0010313833 7000 84,9085 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/07/2024 FR0010313833 7000 85,6693 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/07/2024 FR0010313833 7000 85,2425 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 83,9967

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

