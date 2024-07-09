Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 05 July 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 05 July 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/07/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
82,07
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
02/07/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
82,0932
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
03/07/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
84,9085
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
04/07/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
85,6693
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
05/07/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
85,2425
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
35 000
|
83,9967
