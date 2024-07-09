AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 05 July 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 05 July 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/07/2024

FR0010313833

7000

82,07

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/07/2024

FR0010313833

7000

82,0932

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/07/2024

FR0010313833

7000

84,9085

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/07/2024

FR0010313833

7000

85,6693

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

05/07/2024

FR0010313833

7000

85,2425

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

83,9967

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709584907/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW27 (07.07.2024)07. Juli · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW27 (07.07.2024)
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Buffett und Soros zeigen dir zwei Wege, als Anleger erfolgreich zu sein07. Juli · Stefan Riße
Buffett und Soros zeigen dir zwei Wege, als Anleger erfolgreich zu sein
Kolumne von Christoph Gisiger
Fortsetzung, Durchbruch, Ernüchterung: Drei Szenarien für Tech-Aktien im zweiten Halbjahr06. Juli · onvista-Partners
Fortsetzung, Durchbruch, Ernüchterung: Drei Szenarien für Tech-Aktien im zweiten Halbjahr
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden