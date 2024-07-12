Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^ Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: HOLD from: 12.07.2024 Target price: EUR 59.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Strong Q2 passenger numbers, still on HOLD; chg. est & PT Topic: FWAG released better than expected June traffic results that marked new records. Strong June traffic results: Group passenger numbers rose by 8.4% yoy to 3.97m (eNuW: 3.84m). While Vienna grew by 6.5% yoy to 3.02m passengers (eNuW: 2.95m), Malta - a desired summer destination - grew by +14% yoy to 0.86m (eNuW: 0.76m). Q2 and YTD well above prior year: Q2 passenger numbers rose by 8% (YTD: +10%), despite rising ticket prices and geopolitical uncertainties, highlighting the unbroken demand for air travel. Q2 results to come in strong: The 8% increase in Q2 passengers coupled with the 9.7% increase inairport charges (c. 40% of group sales) indicate a strong top-line growth for Q2'24e, which we expect to come in at EUR 275m (eNuW, +11% yoy). Busy summer in full swing: On June 28th, Vienna Airport recorded the strongest travel day in history while last month was also the strongest June ever recorded, highlighting that the airport successfully handled the start of the summer holidays in Austria. For Q3, this should also bode well, as the outgoing traffic will eventually become incoming traffic again. Continued airline expansions at Vienna Airport: New airlines start to serve the destination Vienna (e.g. UAE's low cost carrier Air Arabia, starting in Dec.'24) but also existing airlines increase their fequencies (e.g. Air China operating daily as of Jul. '24) or serve new destinations (e.g. AUA now serving Boston) in order to meet the strong demand for air travel from and to Vienna. Highest service quality maintained: While Vienna held its position as the most punctual Lufthansa hub, Malta airport has been awarded the best airport by ACI (5-10m passenger category). Action: While the initial outlook from Nov'23 for this year has been rather muted, the dark clouds have made way for sunny weather, visible by the strong passenger development so far. We now lift our FY'24 passenger estimate to 40.6m (old: 40.2m) and consequently increase our PT to EUR 59.00 (old: EUR 58.00), however, the 16% upside is still not high enough to justify a BUY recommendation. Consequently, we remain at our HOLD recommendation for now, but also highly appreciate the strong operating performance. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30203.pdf For additional information visit our website www.nuways-ag.com/research. Contact for questions NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++

