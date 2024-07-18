NUSO Enhances UK Offerings with Cloud Communications and Contact Centre as a Service Solutions

NUSO, a leading provider of innovative cloud communications solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its acclaimed Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Following the strategic acquisition of our London-based service provider in November 2023, NUSO is launching its award-winning Cloud Communications platform in the United Kingdom. This expansion reinforces NUSO's commitment to delivering advanced communications technology alongside personalised support at competitive prices to the UK market.

"We are thrilled to add to our portfolio of cloud communication and collaboration services in the UK market," said Matt Siemens, NUSO CEO. "Consulting with resellers, NUSO has tailored a unique offering to enhance both flexibility and commercial outcomes. This is the first of many steps to support and engage the growing UK business telecoms market."

NUSO's solutions stand out as a cost-effective Unified Communications (UC) service tailored to meet the specific needs of the UK marketplace. Designed for small and medium-sized businesses, NUSO offers voice, messaging, collaboration, mobility, and call recording features that enhance communication and drive operational efficiency.

The NUSO Unified Communications platform provides robust, enterprise-class solutions including:

Advanced Calling Capabilities: The NUSO platform ensures seamless communication with sophisticated voice and video calling features, tailored for businesses of all sizes.

Enhanced Contact Centre Features: CCaaS solutions equip businesses with comprehensive tools to manage customer interactions efficiently, boosting customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Seamless Microsoft Teams" Integration: NUSO services are fully integrated with Microsoft Teams, facilitating smooth collaboration and heightened productivity for businesses utilising the Office collaboration suite.

Innovative UCaaS Capabilities: NUSO communications are engineered to be cost-effective and feature-rich, addressing the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Key features include voice, video, mobility, and call recording.

"NUSO's Unified Communications platform delivers sophisticated voice, collaboration, and mobility solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes," added Ryan Henley, Chief Revenue Officer at NUSO. "I'm excited to offer this significant new alternative for UK resellers and customers."

For more information about NUSO Cloud Communications offerings in the UK, visit the NUSO website or email us at marketing@nuso.cloud.

About NUSO:

NUSO offers a diversified portfolio of business Cloud Communications and CPaaS enablement solutions. The company maximises resilience while minimising customer costs through native control of all service layers, from the network foundation to the business application. NUSO full-stack offerings are delivered via a network of channel partners, resellers, and managed service providers with a focus on real-time frictionless service. Addressing multiple expanding business markets of all sizes, NUSO's enterprise-grade, as-a-service offerings are currently available throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. For more information, visit www.nuso.cloud.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718694797/en/

Tony Graham

Marketing & Communications

+1 314-987-6021

Tony.Graham@nuso.cloud