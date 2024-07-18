Séché Environnement: Acquisition of ECO, Leader in Hazardous Waste in Singapore

Regulatory News:

Following the signature in June 20241 of a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of ECO Industrial Environmental Engineering Pte Ltd, Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces that the acquisition has been completed today.

The acquisition was made by a Singapore-based subsidiary of Séché Environnement. It concerns 100% of the shares and totals around SGD 608 million, financed by a bank credit facility.

As a major player in the industrial hazardous waste market in Singapore, with the widest range of products and services, a loyal clientele of leading industrialists and a high-performance industrial tool, ECO will enable Séché to occupy a leading position in a dynamic industrial region where the Group was previously less active.

This acquisition is fully in line with Séché's ambition to support its main industrial customers in the dynamic hazardous industrial waste markets of Southeast Asia.

Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer of Séché Environnement, greets this acquisition: "We are delighted to welcome the ECO teams to the Séché Environnement Group. With this acquisition, our Group positions itself as a regional leader in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic industrial regions. The implementation of the industrial, geographic and commercial complementarities between ECO and Groupe Séché will accelerate the growth of the new entity in the coming years, while strengthening its operating profitability and financial profile."

For this acquisition, Séché Environnement was advised by BNP Paribas as financial advisor and by Latham & Watkins as legal advisor.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a benchmark player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of environmental emergencies. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization and hazard control, the Group has been contributing for nearly 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of living organisms. A family-owned French industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D at the heart of the territories, in more than 120 locations in 16 countries, including some 50 industrial sites in France. With over 6,100 employees, including more than 2,900 in France, Séché Environnement generated sales of ¬1,013.5 million in 2023, 26% of which outside France.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 - Bloomberg: SCHP.FP - Reuters: CCHE.PA

