Original-Research: PSI AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: PSI AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

30.07.2024 / 13:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PSI AG

     Company Name:                PSI AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0Z1JH9

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        30.07.2024
     Target price:                EUR28
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE
(ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and
decreased the price target from EUR 30.00 to EUR 28.00.

Abstract:
PSI is emerging from a two-year period of turbulence which encompassed three
profit warnings (two in H2/22 and one in H2/23) and a cyber attack in
mid-February 2024. The profit warnings in 2022 and 2023 stemmed from higher
than expected costs in connection with Redispatch 2.0 projects in Germany
which PSI was unable to pass on to customers. The impact on 2022 and 2023

EBIT was EUR5m-EUR6m and EUR17m respectively. The federal regulator has meanwhile

imposed a moratorium on further work on Redispatch 2.0 while specifications
are finalised. In contrast to 2022 and 2023, PSI will contractually ensure
that it is able to bill customers for any further specification changes once
work on Redispatch 2.0 resumes. In mid-February 2024 PSI suffered a cyber
attack on its IT systems. The company has only recently restored its IT
systems to full functionality, and work on some ongoing projects has been
delayed. PSI has indicated that the cyberattack is likely to reduce sales by
EUR20m-EUR30m this year, while 2024 EBIT guidance is for a negative figure in
the high single digit to low double digit EURm range. Management say the cyber
attack has not caused loss of clients and so we expect 2025 numbers to
benefit from sales held over from 2024. We further expect the Energy
Management segment's EBIT margin to return to around the level recorded in
2023 clean of the Redispatch 2.0 cost overrun (6.5%) next year, and the EBIT
margin at Production Management to return to the 13%-15% generated in recent
years. PSI has committed to achieving a double digit EBIT margin at Energy
Management in the medium term (5 years). Under CEO Robert Klaffus (joined
PSI on 1 November 2023), reaching this target is likely to entail a faster
transition to cloud-native software than his predecessor Dr Harald Schrimpf
envisaged. We also expect this stronger emphasis on cloud-native software to
apply to access to cloud-based Production Management software (the
AppStore). Management will reveal more detail on these issues at a capital
markets day in Frankfurt on 17 September. Having reworked our forecasts, we
see fair value for the PSI share at EUR28.0 (previously: EUR30.0). We maintain
our Buy recommendation.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN:
DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 30,00 auf EUR 28,00.

Zusammenfassung:
PSI hat eine zweijährige Phase der Turbulenzen hinter sich, die drei
Gewinnwarnungen (zwei in H2/22 und eine in H2/23) und einen Cyberangriff
Mitte Februar 2024 umfasste. Die Gewinnwarnungen in den Jahren 2022 und 2023
waren auf unerwartet hohe Kosten in Zusammenhang mit
Redispatch-2.0-Projekten in Deutschland zurückzuführen, die PSI nicht an die
Kunden weitergeben konnte. Die Auswirkungen auf das EBIT in den Jahren 2022
und 2023 betrugen EUR5 Mio. bis EUR6 Mio. bzw. EUR17 Mio. Die Bundesnetzagentur
hat in der Zwischenzeit ein Moratorium für die weitere Arbeit an Redispatch
2.0 verhängt, bis neue Spezifikationen finalisiert sind. Im Gegensatz zu den
Jahren 2022 und 2023 wird PSI vertraglich sicherstellen, dass es nach
Wiederaufnahme der Arbeit an Redispatch 2.0 in der Lage ist, den Kunden
Arbeit in Zusammenhang mit weiteren Spezifikationsänderungen in Rechnung zu
stellen. Mitte Februar 2024 erlitt PSI einen Cyberangriff auf ihre
IT-Systeme. Das Unternehmen hat seine IT-Systeme erst kürzlich wieder voll
funktionsfähig gemacht, und die Arbeit an einigen laufenden Projekten hat
sich verzögert. PSI hat angegeben, dass der Cyberangriff den Umsatz in
diesem Jahr wahrscheinlich um EUR20 Mio. bis EUR30 Mio. verringern wird, während
die EBIT-Prognose für 2024 einen negativen Wert im hohen einstelligen bis
niedrigen zweistelligen Millionen-Euro-Bereich vorsieht. Nach Angaben des
Managements hat der Cyberangriff nicht zum Verlust von Kunden geführt, so
dass wir davon ausgehen, dass die Zahlen für 2025 von den aus 2024
übernommenen Umsätzen profitieren werden. Darüber hinaus erwarten wir, dass
die EBIT-Marge des Segments Energiemanagement im nächsten Jahr abzüglich der
Kostenüberschreitung bei Redispatch 2.0 wieder in etwa das Niveau von 2023
(6,5 %) erreichen wird und die EBIT-Marge im Produktionsmanagement zu den 13
%-15 % der letzten Jahre zurückkehrt. PSI hat sich verpflichtet, im
Energiemanagement mittelfristig (5 Jahre) eine zweistellige EBIT-Marge zu
erreichen. Unter dem Vorstandsvorsitzenden Robert Klaffus (Eintritt in die
PSI am 1. November 2023) dürfte die Erreichung dieses Ziels eine schnellere
Umstellung auf cloud-native Software mit sich bringen als von seinem
Vorgänger Dr. Harald Schrimpf vorgesehen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass diese
stärkere Betonung von Cloud-nativer Software auch für den Zugang zu
Cloud-basierter Produktionsmanagement-Software (dem AppStore) gelten wird.
Weitere Details zu diesen Themen wird das Management auf einem
Kapitalmarkttag am 17. September in Frankfurt bekannt geben. Nach
Überarbeitung unserer Prognosen sehen wir den fairen Wert der PSI-Aktie bei
EUR28 (bisher: EUR30). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30325.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1957197 30.07.2024 CET/CEST

