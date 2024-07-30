Original-Research: PSI AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: PSI AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 30.07.2024 / 13:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PSI AG Company Name: PSI AG ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 30.07.2024 Target price: EUR28 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 30.00 to EUR 28.00. Abstract: PSI is emerging from a two-year period of turbulence which encompassed three profit warnings (two in H2/22 and one in H2/23) and a cyber attack in mid-February 2024. The profit warnings in 2022 and 2023 stemmed from higher than expected costs in connection with Redispatch 2.0 projects in Germany which PSI was unable to pass on to customers. The impact on 2022 and 2023

EBIT was EUR5m-EUR6m and EUR17m respectively. The federal regulator has meanwhile

imposed a moratorium on further work on Redispatch 2.0 while specifications are finalised. In contrast to 2022 and 2023, PSI will contractually ensure that it is able to bill customers for any further specification changes once work on Redispatch 2.0 resumes. In mid-February 2024 PSI suffered a cyber attack on its IT systems. The company has only recently restored its IT systems to full functionality, and work on some ongoing projects has been delayed. PSI has indicated that the cyberattack is likely to reduce sales by EUR20m-EUR30m this year, while 2024 EBIT guidance is for a negative figure in the high single digit to low double digit EURm range. Management say the cyber attack has not caused loss of clients and so we expect 2025 numbers to benefit from sales held over from 2024. We further expect the Energy Management segment's EBIT margin to return to around the level recorded in 2023 clean of the Redispatch 2.0 cost overrun (6.5%) next year, and the EBIT margin at Production Management to return to the 13%-15% generated in recent years. PSI has committed to achieving a double digit EBIT margin at Energy Management in the medium term (5 years). Under CEO Robert Klaffus (joined PSI on 1 November 2023), reaching this target is likely to entail a faster transition to cloud-native software than his predecessor Dr Harald Schrimpf envisaged. We also expect this stronger emphasis on cloud-native software to apply to access to cloud-based Production Management software (the AppStore). Management will reveal more detail on these issues at a capital markets day in Frankfurt on 17 September. Having reworked our forecasts, we see fair value for the PSI share at EUR28.0 (previously: EUR30.0). We maintain our Buy recommendation. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 30,00 auf EUR 28,00. Zusammenfassung: PSI hat eine zweijährige Phase der Turbulenzen hinter sich, die drei Gewinnwarnungen (zwei in H2/22 und eine in H2/23) und einen Cyberangriff Mitte Februar 2024 umfasste. Die Gewinnwarnungen in den Jahren 2022 und 2023 waren auf unerwartet hohe Kosten in Zusammenhang mit Redispatch-2.0-Projekten in Deutschland zurückzuführen, die PSI nicht an die Kunden weitergeben konnte. Die Auswirkungen auf das EBIT in den Jahren 2022 und 2023 betrugen EUR5 Mio. bis EUR6 Mio. bzw. EUR17 Mio. Die Bundesnetzagentur hat in der Zwischenzeit ein Moratorium für die weitere Arbeit an Redispatch 2.0 verhängt, bis neue Spezifikationen finalisiert sind. Im Gegensatz zu den Jahren 2022 und 2023 wird PSI vertraglich sicherstellen, dass es nach Wiederaufnahme der Arbeit an Redispatch 2.0 in der Lage ist, den Kunden Arbeit in Zusammenhang mit weiteren Spezifikationsänderungen in Rechnung zu stellen. Mitte Februar 2024 erlitt PSI einen Cyberangriff auf ihre IT-Systeme. Das Unternehmen hat seine IT-Systeme erst kürzlich wieder voll funktionsfähig gemacht, und die Arbeit an einigen laufenden Projekten hat sich verzögert. PSI hat angegeben, dass der Cyberangriff den Umsatz in diesem Jahr wahrscheinlich um EUR20 Mio. bis EUR30 Mio. verringern wird, während die EBIT-Prognose für 2024 einen negativen Wert im hohen einstelligen bis niedrigen zweistelligen Millionen-Euro-Bereich vorsieht. Nach Angaben des Managements hat der Cyberangriff nicht zum Verlust von Kunden geführt, so dass wir davon ausgehen, dass die Zahlen für 2025 von den aus 2024 übernommenen Umsätzen profitieren werden. Darüber hinaus erwarten wir, dass die EBIT-Marge des Segments Energiemanagement im nächsten Jahr abzüglich der Kostenüberschreitung bei Redispatch 2.0 wieder in etwa das Niveau von 2023 (6,5 %) erreichen wird und die EBIT-Marge im Produktionsmanagement zu den 13 %-15 % der letzten Jahre zurückkehrt. PSI hat sich verpflichtet, im Energiemanagement mittelfristig (5 Jahre) eine zweistellige EBIT-Marge zu erreichen. Unter dem Vorstandsvorsitzenden Robert Klaffus (Eintritt in die PSI am 1. November 2023) dürfte die Erreichung dieses Ziels eine schnellere Umstellung auf cloud-native Software mit sich bringen als von seinem Vorgänger Dr. Harald Schrimpf vorgesehen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass diese stärkere Betonung von Cloud-nativer Software auch für den Zugang zu Cloud-basierter Produktionsmanagement-Software (dem AppStore) gelten wird. Weitere Details zu diesen Themen wird das Management auf einem Kapitalmarkttag am 17. September in Frankfurt bekannt geben. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30325.pdf