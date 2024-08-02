AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 July 2024 to 1st August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/07/2024

FR0013230612

294

23.5704

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/07/2024

FR0013230612

800

23.7116

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/07/2024

FR0013230612

1,160

24.0990

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/07/2024

FR0013230612

2,600

23.5727

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/08/2024

FR0013230612

1,291

23.1220

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,145

23.5953

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240802639658/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Nvidia-Aktie: Saisonal stark im Augustheute, 09:00 Uhr · onvista
Nvidia-Aktie: Saisonal stark im August
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
AMD liefert gute Zahlen - wir kaufen einen Chip-Hersteller31. Juli · onvista
AMD liefert gute Zahlen - wir kaufen einen Chip-Hersteller
Kolumne von Henry Philippson
Worauf es beim Trading wirklich ankommt31. Juli · onvista
Worauf es beim Trading wirklich ankommt
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden