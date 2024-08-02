Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 July 2024 to 1st August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/07/2024 FR0013230612 294 23.5704 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/07/2024 FR0013230612 800 23.7116 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/07/2024 FR0013230612 1,160 24.0990 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/07/2024 FR0013230612 2,600 23.5727 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/08/2024 FR0013230612 1,291 23.1220 XPAR TOTAL 6,145 23.5953

