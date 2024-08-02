Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 July 2024 to 1st August 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
294
|
23.5704
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
800
|
23.7116
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,160
|
24.0990
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,600
|
23.5727
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,291
|
23.1220
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,145
|
23.5953
|
