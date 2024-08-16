Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 9 August 2024 to 15 August 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
241
|
22.4456
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
675
|
22.4801
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
437
|
22.4336
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,758
|
22.5945
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,966
|
22.6359
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,077
|
22.5744
|
