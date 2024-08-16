AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 9 August 2024 to 15 August 2024

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/08/2024

FR0013230612

241

22.4456

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/08/2024

FR0013230612

675

22.4801

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/08/2024

FR0013230612

437

22.4336

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/08/2024

FR0013230612

1,758

22.5945

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/08/2024

FR0013230612

1,966

22.6359

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5,077

22.5744

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240816113025/en/

Tikehau Capital

