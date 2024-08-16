Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 9 August 2024 to 15 August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/08/2024 FR0013230612 241 22.4456 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/08/2024 FR0013230612 675 22.4801 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/08/2024 FR0013230612 437 22.4336 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/08/2024 FR0013230612 1,758 22.5945 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/08/2024 FR0013230612 1,966 22.6359 XPAR TOTAL 5,077 22.5744

