Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 August 2024 to 22 August 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
573
|
22.4805
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
600
|
22.5312
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
15,527
|
22.4503
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
433
|
22.4644
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
652
|
22.2953
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17,785
|
22.4487
|
Tikehau Capital