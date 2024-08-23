Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 August 2024 to 22 August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/08/2024 FR0013230612 573 22.4805 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/08/2024 FR0013230612 600 22.5312 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/08/2024 FR0013230612 15,527 22.4503 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/08/2024 FR0013230612 433 22.4644 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/08/2024 FR0013230612 652 22.2953 XPAR TOTAL 17,785 22.4487

