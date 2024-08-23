AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 August 2024 to 22 August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/08/2024

FR0013230612

573

22.4805

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/08/2024

FR0013230612

600

22.5312

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/08/2024

FR0013230612

15,527

22.4503

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/08/2024

FR0013230612

433

22.4644

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/08/2024

FR0013230612

652

22.2953

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17,785

22.4487

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240823400130/en/

Tikehau Capital

