Original-Research: Pharming Group NV (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH):...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Pharming Group NV - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

26.08.2024 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Pharming Group NV

     Company Name:                Pharming Group NV
     ISIN:                        NL0010391025

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        26.08.2024
     Target price:                EUR1.60
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Pharming
Group NV (ISIN: NL0010391025). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and maintained his EUR 1.60 price target.

Abstract:
Q2/24 was a strong quarter for Pharming. Group revenue climbed 35% yoy and
33% sequentially to USD74.1m (Q2/23: USD54.9m; Q1/24; USD55.6m). Recent
operating losses have been primarily a consequence of higher marketing costs
following the Q2/23 launch of leniolisib in the US for APDS (activated PI3K
delta syndrome) in patients 12 years and older. A higher revenue base meant
that the operating loss narrowed to USD3.1m in Q2/24 from USD16.3m in Q1/24.
Despite the good numbers, the share fell 8% on the day of the results. We
think the main reason for the decline was slowing growth in new leniolisib
patient enrolment. Pharming has identified ca. 150 patients in the US who
are eligible for treatment with leniolisib. Between end June 2023 (2 months
after the US launch) and YE 23 the number of US patients on paid therapy
with the drug rose from 43 to 81. By end June this year, Pharming had added
only 10 more patients (2 in Q1 and 8 in Q2) for a total of 91. The good news
is that growth in patients on paid leniolisib therapy is likely to pick up
strongly in 2025 and remain robust into the 2030s. APDS is caused by
variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1. By end Q4 Pharming
expects to have completed screening of 1,200 patients in the US with a VUS
(Variant of Uncertain Significance) in the PIK3CD or PIK3R1 genes. The
literature suggests that 20% of these patients will be found to be
pathogenic/likely pathogenic. We expect VUS screening to boost US leniolisib
patients on paid therapy from 101 at YE 2024 to 149 at YE 2025. We model the
number of patients on leniolisib to exceed 600 by end 2028 following
approvals in the EU, Japan and for under 12 year-olds (all 2026). Leniolisib
patient growth should gain substantial further impetus from ca. 2029
following its approval for certain non-APDS PIDs (primary
immunodeficiencies) whose prevalence is 3.3x higher than APDS. We expect
revenues from non-APDS PIDs to make leniolisib a bigger product than
Ruconest. We believe the dip in leniolisib new patient growth is temporary
and an opportunity to purchase the Pharming share cheaply. We maintain our
Buy recommendation and price target of EUR1.60.


First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Pharming Group NV
(ISIN: NL0010391025) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 1,60.

Zusammenfassung:
Q2/24 war ein starkes Quartal für Pharming. Der Konzernumsatz stieg um 35%
gegenüber dem Vorjahr und um 33% gegenüber dem Vorquartal auf USD74,1 Mio.
(Q2/23: USD54,9 Mio.; Q1/24; USD55,6 Mio.). Die jüngsten operativen Verluste
waren in erster Linie eine Folge höherer Marketingkosten nach der
Markteinführung von Leniolisib in den USA in Q2/23 zur Behandlung von APDS
(aktiviertes PI3K-Delta-Syndrom) bei Patienten ab 12 Jahren. Dank einer
höheren Umsatzbasis verringerte sich der Betriebsverlust von USD16,3 Mio. in
Q1/24 auf USD3,1 Mio. in Q2/24. Trotz der guten Zahlen fiel die Aktie am Tag
der Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse um 8%. Unserer Meinung nach war der
Hauptgrund für den Rückgang das verlangsamte Wachstum bei der Aufnahme neuer
Leniolisib-Patienten. Pharming hat ca. 150 Patienten in den USA
identifiziert, die für eine Behandlung mit Leniolisib in Frage kommen.
Zwischen Ende Juni 2023 (zwei Monate nach der Markteinführung in den USA)
und Ende Dezember 2023 stieg die Zahl der US-Patienten, die eine bezahlte
Therapie mit dem Medikament erhalten, von 43 auf 81. Bis Ende Juni dieses
Jahres hatte Pharming nur 10 weitere Patienten hinzugefügt (2 im ersten und
8 im zweiten Quartal). Die gute Nachricht ist, dass die Zahl der Patienten,
die eine bezahlte Leniolisib-Therapie erhalten, im Jahr 2025 wahrscheinlich
stark ansteigen und bis in die 2030er Jahre hinein zügig wachsen wird. APDS
wird durch Varianten in einem der beiden Gene, PIK3CD oder PIK3R1,
verursacht. Pharming geht davon aus, dass bis zum Ende des vierten Quartals
das Screening von 1.200 Patienten in den USA mit einer VUS (Variant of
Uncertain Significance) in den Genen PIK3CD oder PIK3R1 abgeschlossen sein
wird. Aus der Literatur geht hervor, dass bei 20 % dieser Patienten ein
pathogener/wahrscheinlich pathogener Befund festgestellt wird. Wir gehen
davon aus, dass das VUS-Screening die Zahl der Leniolisib-Patienten in den
USA, die eine bezahlte Therapie erhalten, von 101 im Jahr 2024 auf 149 im
Jahr 2025 erhöhen wird. Wir unterstellen, dass die Zahl der
Leniolisib-Patienten nach den Zulassungen in der EU, Japan und für Kinder
unter 12 Jahren (alle 2026) bis Ende 2028 auf über 600 ansteigen wird. Das
Patientenwachstum von Leniolisib dürfte ab ca. 2029 durch die Zulassung für
bestimmte primäre Immundefekte (PIDs), die nicht zu den APDS gehören und
deren Prävalenz 3,3-mal höher ist als die der APDS, einen erheblichen
weiteren Impuls erhalten. Wir gehen davon aus, dass die Einnahmen aus den
Nicht-APDS-PIDs Leniolisib zu einem wichtigeren Produkt als Ruconest machen
werden. Wir glauben, dass der Einbruch des Leniolisib-Patientenwachstums nur
vorübergehend ist und eine Kaufgelegenheit darstellt. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von EUR1,60 bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30623.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1975203 26.08.2024 CET/CEST

