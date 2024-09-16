UBS Analyst Event: Fireside Chat With Medincell Management - September 18, 2024

Regulatory News:

Christophe Douat, CEO, and Richard Malamut, CMO, will participate in a fireside chat to present Medincell's (Paris:MEDCL) portfolio and R&D pipeline key development with UBS analysts on 18 September at 11:00am ET.

Investors can access the presentation remotely, either live or on replay, following this link: Registration | Investor Call with Medincell Mgmt (open-exchange.net)

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq"). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

