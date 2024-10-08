Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 30 September to 04 October 2024
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 September to 04 October 2024.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
30/09/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
86,2726
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/10/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2174
|
86,4081
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
02/10/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2174
|
86,3833
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
03/10/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2174
|
86,3955
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
04/10/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2174
|
87,4353
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
15 696
|
86,4848
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
