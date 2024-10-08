Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 30 September to 04 October 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 September to 04 October 2024.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/09/2024 FR0010313833 7000 86,2726 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/10/2024 FR0010313833 2174 86,4081 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/10/2024 FR0010313833 2174 86,3833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/10/2024 FR0010313833 2174 86,3955 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/10/2024 FR0010313833 2174 87,4353 XPAR TOTAL 15 696 86,4848

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008477979/en/

