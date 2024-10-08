AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 30 September to 04 October 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 September to 04 October 2024.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/09/2024

FR0010313833

7000

86,2726

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/10/2024

FR0010313833

2174

86,4081

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/10/2024

FR0010313833

2174

86,3833

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/10/2024

FR0010313833

2174

86,3955

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/10/2024

FR0010313833

2174

87,4353

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

15 696

86,4848

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008477979/en/

