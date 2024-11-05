SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl: Press Release of November 5 2024

Relating to the Public Availability of the Offer Document and of the Information on the Legal, Financial, and Accounting Characteristics of SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl. Relating to the Tender Offer for the Shares of Clasquin Initiated by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl ("SAS") Presented by Société Général Bank Presenting the Offer

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the French-language Press Release published by the Offeror and relating to the filing of the draft tender offer document. In the event of any discrepancies between this unofficial English-language Press Release and the official French-language Press Release, the latter shall prevail.

Offer Price : ¬142.03 per Clasquin share Duration of the Offer : 25 trading days

IMPORTANT NOTICE In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the AMF, in the event that, at the closing of the Offer, the number of Clasquin shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders (with the exception of treasury shares held by Clasquin and unavailable free shares subject to a liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Clasquin, SAS intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, at the latest within ten (10) trading days following the publication of the result of the Offer, or as the case may be, at the latest within three (3) months following the closing of the Reopened Offer (as defined below), a squeeze-out procedure for the said shares (other than the treasury shares held by Clasquin and the free shares subject to a liquidity mechanism) to be transferred to SAS, in return for a unitary compensation equal to the Offer price per share.

This press release is distributed by SAS in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 2° and 231-28 of the General Regulation of the AMF.

Pursuant to Articles L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of its General Regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its clearance decision (declaration de conformité) of the public tender offer (the "Offer") dated November 5, 2024, issued visa no. 24-459 on the offer document prepared by SAS (the "Offer Document").

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF's General Regulation, information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of SAS (the "Other Information Document") was filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024.

The prospectus approved by the AMF and the Other Information Document are available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of CLASQUIN (www.clasquin.com), and may be obtained free of charge from Société Générale, GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG 75886 Paris Cedex 18.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will publish, respectively, a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer.

Warning This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and is not intended for distribution in countries other than France. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any local restrictions that may apply. SAS declines all responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by any person.

