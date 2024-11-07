Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - from NuWays AG 07.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to 123fahrschule SE Company Name: 123fahrschule SE ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.11.2024 Target price: EUR 7.20 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Improved profitability and strong CFO in Q3 123f published a strong set of preliminary Q3 results, showing continuous top-line growth as well as improved profitability. Q3 preliminary sales increased by 11% to EUR 5.7m (eNuW: EUR 5.6m), which should have been predominantly driven by the Private Customer segment (eNuW: EUR 4.5m). Moreover, the Driving Instructor Training segment should have continued to grow strongly to EUR 0.7m (eNuW: +50% yoy). On the other hand, the Professional Driver Education segment is seen to have declined again in Q3 (eNuW: EUR 0.5m; -18% yoy). Against this backdrop, Q3 adj. EBITDA significantly increased yoy to EUR 0.2m (flat in Q3 '23), clearly demonstrating efficiency gains as well as operating leverage. Mind you, 123f imposed some accounting changes in the beginning of the year concerning build up of provisions, which is now made throughout the year instead of only once in December. Unadjusted EBITDA came in at EUR 0.1m. The clear highlight of the release, however, was the improved operating cash flow, which came in at EUR 0.6m, showing a further sequential improvement compared to the first two quarters (H1 CFO: EUR 0.9m). With a CFO in 9M '24 of EUR 1.5m, 123f already achieved 4x the amount of the entire FY '23 (EUR 0.4m). Yet, FCF should still have been slightly negative following the ongoing investments into the company's proprietary software solutions. Strategy 2027. In early November, management passed the new Strategy 2027 in reaction to the announced legislative changes, which are likely coming into effect in Q1 2026. Next to the obvious scale advantages of the return of online theory, 123f is going to focus on the practical training, which is going to receive a "digitalization boost" going forward driven by the comprehensive roll-out and further software development of the "digital driving instructor" in the simulator. According to CEO Polenske, this will enable 123f to reduce the price of a driver's license by up to EUR 1,000, which should translate into massive market share gains in the company's target regions. Thanks to the higher margin digital solutions and an expected reduction in vehicles and instructors, this should further allow for improving profitability. Regarding the necessary financing of these projects as well as the roll-out of simulators, management is currently considering raising further capital, i.e. in the way of a convertible with a volume of EUR 4-5m. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 7.20 based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31213.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024421 07.11.2024 CET/CEST °