Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

October 31, 2024

 

76 060 831

 

94,424,752

 

93,921,686

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241108311170/en/

Arkema

