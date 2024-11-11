Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG 11.11.2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE Company Name: MLP SE ISIN: DE0006569908 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 11.11.2024 Target price: EUR 12.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Q3 preview: Solid release ahead and easy to achieve guidance Topic: On Thursday, Nov. 14th, MLP will releas Q3 results, after previously having released an ad-hoc with Q3 EBIT to come in 'significantly above previous year's Q3 due to a EUR 17m performance fee collection and consequently raising the FY'24e EBIT guidance (see update from Oct. 8th). Here's what we expect in detail: Q3 total sales should arrive elevated at EUR 242m (+15% yoy) driven by a mix of (1) the aforementioned performance fees (EUR 17m vs. 0.1m in Q3'23) and (2) a solid underlying development with sales ex performance fees to be up 7% yoy. For the latter, we expect the segments FERI (+41% yoy to EUR 75m, +9% yoy ex perf. fees), Banking (+14% yoy to EUR 54m), Finanzberatung (+7% yoy to EUR 95m) and from low levels also the RE segment Deutschland.Immobilien (+58% yoy to EUR 9m) to have contributed most to the growth. Q3 EBIT should mainly profit from the performance fee contribution (eNuW: EUR 11m EBIT effect, c. 65% incremental margin) and thus grow by 133% yoy to EUR 18m. Adjusting for performance fees, underlying EBIT should arrive at EUR 7m, down only slightly (-8% yoy), as we expect a constant yoy net interest income of EUR 12.5m due to recent interest rate declines. Based on our estimates (EUR 67m EBIT per 9M), the FY'24e guidance of EUR 85-95m EBIT would only require a Q4 EBIT of EUR 18-28m (eNuW: EUR 28m), which compares well to previous periods of EUR 23m (Q4'22) and EUR 25m (Q4'23). Mind you, that both previous Q4s recorded no significant collection of performance fees and were burdened by goodwill impairments in the RE segment (EUR 3m in Q4'22; EUR 4m in Q4'23). As current capital market performance bodes well for potential performance fees, while also the market recovery in RE poses less risk for another goodwill impairment in Q4, the chances are that the guidance could be outperformed. Despite us not assuming significant performance fees for Q4, we are positioned at the top end of the guidance (eNuW: EUR 95m). Against this backdrop, we expect a solid Q3 release, also with record high AuMs of EUR 61bn, +9% yoy. Therefore, we confirm MLP in our NuWays Alpha List and reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 12.00, based on FCFY'24e. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31249.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2026355 11.11.2024 CET/CEST °