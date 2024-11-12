AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - from GBC AG

12.11.2024 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of GBC AG to Advanced Blockchain AG

     Company Name:                Advanced Blockchain AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0M93V6

     Reason for the research:     Research Report (Note)
     Recommendation:              Buy
     Target price:                7.00 EUR
     Target price on sight of:    31.12.2025
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann

More transparent reporting planned

Under the leadership of the new executive board, consisting of Hatem Elsayed
(COO) and Maik Laske (future CFO), the company is undergoing an exciting
strategic realignment focused on transparency, sustainable growth, and
long-term trust. As part of a comprehensive restructuring, Advanced
Blockchain is currently intensively reviewing its financial and governance
processes to establish a solid and reliable foundation for the years ahead.
The goal is to present consolidated group financial statements based on
audited figures from previous years, thereby strengthening trust among
investors and stakeholders.

Although a complete group half-year financial statement for 2024 cannot be
provided at the annual general meeting on December 4, 2024, due to ongoing
audits of the 2021-2023 fiscal years, the company has already made clear
progress towards more transparent and robust financial reporting. By 2025,
the strategic direction will be further strengthened to establish the
company as a leading player and trusted "go-to partner" in the
cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sectors. This includes increased
participation in investor and industry conferences, as well as a targeted
communication strategy to expand market presence and attract new investors.

A central focus for the management is to create a reliable foundation for
future financial reports. The company plans to present a complete and
audited annual report for 2024 by the first half of 2025, based on adjusted
and verified figures from the 2021-2023 periods. These actions represent a
critical step towards higher compliance and governance standards and are an
essential component of the new strategic direction. The comprehensive review
of financial statements will ensure that future reports meet the highest
standards of transparency and accuracy.

Advanced Blockchain AG plans to strengthen its portfolio management by
sharpening its strategic focus and expanding its existing network to make
promising early-stage investments in innovative cryptocurrency and
blockchain projects. In addition to capital, the company will provide its
portfolio companies with strategic advice and access to a comprehensive
network of experts to maximize their success potential. These investments
are aimed not only at creating long-term growth potential and sustainable
value but also at further establishing the company as a pioneer in
supporting new blockchain initiatives.

Through this approach, Advanced Blockchain AG opens up access to Web3 and
blockchain investments for all, offering innovative, forward-thinking
investment opportunities in the next generation of digital technologies.

To further strengthen its positioning, Advanced Blockchain AG plans to
sustainably increase its visibility with investors and stakeholders through
continued participation in relevant investor and industry events and a
clear, transparent communication strategy. This should help solidify trust
in the company and enhance its attractiveness for future investments.

As part of the publication of the consolidated financial statements and
enhanced transparency for the entire portfolio, we plan to reassess the
portfolio comprehensively, to provide a clear view of additional
investments. With a current valuation of EUR27.87 million, and deducting
holding costs of EUR1.35 million, the company's valuation comes to EUR26.52
million. With 3.79 million shares outstanding, this results in a per-share
value of EUR7.00 (previously EUR17.64). Due to the significant upside potential,
we assign a 'Buy' rating.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31267.pdf

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Datum (Uhrzeit) Fertigstellung: 11.11.2024 (14:00)
Datum (Uhrzeit) erste Weitergabe: 12.11.2024 (10:00)

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Advanced Blockchain

