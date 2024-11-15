Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG 15.11.2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE Company Name: Multitude SE ISIN: MT0002810100 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 15.11.2024 Target price: EUR 12.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Q3 with improved profitability // FY24 guidance confirmed; chg Topic: Multitude reported a strong set of Q3 figures with improved bottom-line and confirmed its FY24 EBIT guidance. Further, the company announced to continue with a new CEO from FY25 onwards and provided a guidance for FY25. In detail: Interest income increased to EUR 65.1m (11% yoy, 1% qoq vs eNuW: EUR 68.3m), thanks to strong growth in the SME banking to EUR 8.6m (4% qoq, 46% yoy, vs eNuW: EUR 8.3m) and in the Wholesale Banking to EUR 3.5m (25% qoq, 152% yoy, vs eNuW: EUR 2.8m). Consumer Banking topline improved only slightly by 4% yoy to EUR 52.9m. The net loan book (NAR - including debt investments of EUR 101m) grew to EUR 726m (4% qoq, 24% yoy, vs eNuW: EUR 720m). EBIT jumped to EUR 18.9m (13% qoq, 57% yoy), mainly driven by credit losses that decreased further to only EUR 21.5m (-10% qoq, 3% yoy, vs eNuW: EUR 26.6m) or 33% of sales, while S&M, personnel and other operating expenses remained stable. With interested expenses raising to EUR 12.8m (12% qoq, 99% yoy, eNuW: EUR 9.6m), we should have seen the peak here for the moment, expecting lower relative levels going forward. Still, EBT of EUR 6.2m (15% qoq, -2% yoy) is in line with expectations (eNuW: EUR 6.6m), carried by the lower credit losses. Overall, Multitude delivered another strong quarter thanks to further significant improvements in the risk management, visible in declining credit losses paired with ongoing tight cost control stabilizing OPEX. On the back of the 1) strong NAR over all segments, 2) credit losses to remain on moderate levels and 3) ongoing tight cost control, we see further meaningful EBIT improvements. Hence, the confirmed EBIT guidance of EUR 67.5m looks achievable. As interest expenses should have peaked in Q3, the newly introduced net profit guidance for FY25 of 23m looks achievable as well (eNuW: EUR 24.5m). Further, CEO and founder Jorma Jokela decided to step down as CEO of the Group at year end to focus i.e. on M&A and hand over to Antti Kuplainen (currently CEO of Multitude Bank) - a sensible move in our view. For a growing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying company 4.6x PE´25 looks dirt cheap. Consequently, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 12, based on our residual income model. Multitude remains a NuWays Alpha pick. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31319.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2030703 15.11.2024 CET/CEST °