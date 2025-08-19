Original-Research: Multitude AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Multitude AG - from NuWays AG 19.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude AG Company Name: Multitude AG ISIN: CH1398992755 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 19.08.2025 Target price: EUR 12.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Sound Q2 ahead // On track to reach guidance On Thursday, Multitude will publish Q2´25 figures. While current trading should have been solid, scale-effects should have continued to drive the bottom line. Here is what to expect in detail: Sales are seen up 6% yoy at 68.3m (eNuW, 6% qoq), driven by the three business segments that all should have contributed to the growth (eNuW: ferratum: EUR 54.6m, 5% qoq, 2% yoy; CapitalBox: EUR 9.3m, 8% qoq, 14% yoy; Wholesale banking: EUR 4.4m, 12% qoq, 55% yoy). The overall net loan book is seen higher at EUR 802m (15% yoy). EBT is expected to come in at solid EUR 7.8m (43% yoy), on the back of the sequentially improving topline as well as ongoing cost control and efficiency measures that should have resulted in stable qoq OPEX. Furthermore, and thanks to outstanding risk management, impairment on loans should have remained stable and should have growing at lower pace than the loan book (eNuW: EUR 24.9m, 3.1% of loan book vs 3.4% in Q2´24). Net income is seen at EUR 6.7m That said, Multitude is seen well on track to reach its already increased FY25 net profit guidance of EUR 24-26m (vs eNuW: EUR 27.2m, 34% yoy)) as Multitude should have achieved already 14.2m in H1´25. Further sequential growth of the net loan book in Q3 and Q4 to EUR 836m until YE, combined with ongoing tight cost control should allow to reach the goal that is implying an EBT margin of 11%, easily. Moreover, interest expenses are expected to increase only moderately by 2% yoy and 5% qoq and should be compensated by increasing topline (interest spread should remain stable). In a nutshell, Multitude should remain a growing company with perspectively three profit centers within the Group While the cash cow of the Group ferratum delivered stable sales, the growth trajectory in CapitalBox and Wholesale banking is fully intact. As OPEX are well under control Multitude should continue to enjoy the scale effects of a platform business going forward. Despite the positive stock price performance since the beginning of the year, the company does still not look expensive for a growing, highly profitable, dividend paying company trading at only 6.7x P/E´25. BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 12 PT, based on our residual income model. Mind you that Multitude is one of our NuWays Alpha picks. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c1fc109af4bd0d8d1402372b54a9b76f For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2185530 19.08.2025 CET/CEST °