Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2024-25 Financial Calendar

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its financial agenda for the 2024-25 financial year.

Events Dates * 2024-25 Q1 Sales Thursday, November 21, 2024 2024-25 H1 Sales Thursday, February 20, 2025 2024-25 H1 Results Wednesday, March 26, 2025 2024-25 Q3 Sales Thursday, April 17, 2025 2024-25 Full-year Sales Thursday, July 24, 2025 2024-25 Full-Year results Wednesday, October 22, 2025 2025-26 Q1 Sales Thursday, November 20, 2025

* Subject to change. Press releases are published after market close.

2024-25 Q1 Sales: Thursday, November 21, 2024, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for orthopedic surgical technologies for the lower limbs. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. At June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical employed 428 people and generated sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.

Amplitude Surgical

Chief Financial Officer

Dimitri Borchtch

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

04 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98