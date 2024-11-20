Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2024-25 Financial Calendar
Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its financial agenda for the 2024-25 financial year.
Events
Dates *
2024-25 Q1 Sales
Thursday, November 21, 2024
2024-25 H1 Sales
Thursday, February 20, 2025
2024-25 H1 Results
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
2024-25 Q3 Sales
Thursday, April 17, 2025
2024-25 Full-year Sales
Thursday, July 24, 2025
2024-25 Full-Year results
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
2025-26 Q1 Sales
Thursday, November 20, 2025
* Subject to change. Press releases are published after market close.
Next press release:
2024-25 Q1 Sales: Thursday, November 21, 2024, after market close.
About Amplitude Surgical
Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for orthopedic surgical technologies for the lower limbs. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. At June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical employed 428 people and generated sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.
Amplitude Surgical
Chief Financial Officer
Dimitri Borchtch
finances@amplitude-surgical.com
04 75 41 87 41
NewCap
Investor Relations
Thomas Grojean
amplitude@newcap.eu
01 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
amplitude@newcap.eu
01 44 71 94 98