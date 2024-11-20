AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2024-25 Financial Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its financial agenda for the 2024-25 financial year.

Events

  

Dates *

2024-25 Q1 Sales

  

Thursday, November 21, 2024

2024-25 H1 Sales

  

Thursday, February 20, 2025

2024-25 H1 Results

  

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

2024-25 Q3 Sales

  

Thursday, April 17, 2025

2024-25 Full-year Sales

  

Thursday, July 24, 2025

2024-25 Full-Year results

  

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

2025-26 Q1 Sales

  

Thursday, November 20, 2025

* Subject to change. Press releases are published after market close.

Next press release:
2024-25 Q1 Sales: Thursday, November 21, 2024, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for orthopedic surgical technologies for the lower limbs. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. At June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical employed 428 people and generated sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241120898119/en/

Amplitude Surgical
Chief Financial Officer
Dimitri Borchtch
finances@amplitude-surgical.com
04 75 41 87 41

NewCap
Investor Relations
Thomas Grojean
amplitude@newcap.eu
01 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
amplitude@newcap.eu
01 44 71 94 98

