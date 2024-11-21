Amplitude Surgical - First Quarter 2024-25: Consolidated Sales of ¬21.8m, +7.5% at Constant Exchange Rates

Consolidated sales of ¬21.8m, up +7.5% at constant exchange rates

Sales up 4.5% in France

Strong international growth thanks to subsidiaries, with sales up +20.1% at constant exchange rates

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, comments: "In the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, Amplitude Surgical continued its good momentum as the previous year, posting growth of +7.5% at constant exchange rates compared with the first quarter of 2023-24. Sales growth was driven in particular by a +20.1% increase at constant exchange rates in sales by international subsidiaries, and by a continued good level of business in France, up +4.5%."

Q1 sales for fiscal year 2024-2025

Q1 2024-25 Sales 30/09/2024 30/09/2023 Change at

current exchange rates Change at

constant exchange rates In K¬ - IFRS Knee and hip activities 21,753 20,507 6.1% 7.5% Total 21,753 20,507 6.1% 7.5%

In the first quarter (July-September 2024) of the 2024-25 financial year, Amplitude Surgical sales came to ¬21.8 million, up 6.1% and 7.5% at constant exchange rates.

Sales in France rose by 4.5%, while international distributors were down -4.1%, and the Group's international subsidiaries recorded an increase of 14.1% at current exchange rates and 20.1% at constant exchange rates.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), which account for almost 93% of total Group sales, rose by +8.5% at constant exchange rates.

In France, the Group continued to grow as in the previous year. France accounted for around 67% of Group sales in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.

International subsidiaries reported strong growth at constant exchange rates in Belgium, Australia and Brazil, while sales in Switzerland and Germany were down.

Next press release:

Half-year sales 1st 2024-25: Thursday, February 20, 2025, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. As of June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical employed 428 people and generated sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.

