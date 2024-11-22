Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 November 2024 to 21 November 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/11/2024 FR0013230612 1,706 20.5809 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/11/2024 FR0013230612 1,338 20.4867 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/11/2024 FR0013230612 4,972 20.3501 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/11/2024 FR0013230612 972 20.6068 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/11/2024 FR0013230612 908 20.5422 XPAR TOTAL 9,896 20.4512

