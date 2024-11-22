Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 November 2024 to 21 November 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,706
|
20.5809
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,338
|
20.4867
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
4,972
|
20.3501
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
972
|
20.6068
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
908
|
20.5422
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,896
|
20.4512
|
Tikehau Capital