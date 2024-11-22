AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 15 November 2024 to 21 November 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/11/2024

FR0013230612

1,706

20.5809

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/11/2024

FR0013230612

1,338

20.4867

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/11/2024

FR0013230612

4,972

20.3501

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/11/2024

FR0013230612

972

20.6068

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/11/2024

FR0013230612

908

20.5422

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,896

20.4512

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241122687703/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

onvista Premium-Artikel

Trotz Trump und politischer Unsicherheit
Zwei deutsche Small Caps, die jetzt einen Blick wert sind19. Nov. · onvista
Zwei deutsche Small Caps, die jetzt einen Blick wert sind
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Gold - gute Chancen nach der Korrektur18. Nov. · onvista
Gold - gute Chancen nach der Korrektur
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe
Trotz schwacher Woche: Die Grundlagen der Aktienmarkt-Rally sind intakt17. Nov. · onvista
Trotz schwacher Woche: Die Grundlagen der Aktienmarkt-Rally sind intakt
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden