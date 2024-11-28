Medincell: Videoconference and Publication of Half-year Financial Results, Tuesday, December 10th, 2024

Regulatory News:

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold a videoconference on Tuesday December 10th, 2024 to present the half-year financial results (April 2024-September 2024)

> Meeting in French, 6:00 pm (CET): https://www.medincell.com/fr/live-fr/

> Meeting in English, 7:00 pm (CET): https://www.medincell.com/live-en/

Shareholders are invited to send their questions to communication@medincell.com, or through the chat system during the videoconference.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq"). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY® and SteadyTeq" are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

medincell.com

