Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
Regulatory News:
Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):
|
Corporate name of the issuer:
|
Veolia Environnement
|
|
21 rue La Boétie
|
|
75008 PARIS
|
|
FRANCE
|
|
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)
|
Information closing date
|
Total number of shares forming the share capital *
|
Total number of voting rights *
|
November 30, 2024
|
740,652,608
|
Total number of theoretical voting rights: 740,652,608
|
Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 730,048,147
* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).
(1) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2024, i.e. 10,604,461 shares).
Veolia Environnement
Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com
A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme)
with a share capital of ¬3,703,263,040
403 210 032 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203179932/en/
Veolia Environnement