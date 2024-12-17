SES - publication as required by article 13 of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for Issuers

Regulatory News:

For the purpose of the publication required by article 13 of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for Issuers, following the purchase of outstanding 5.5 million B-shares on 10 December 2024 within the share buyback program, SES now directly and indirectly holds 7.15% of the voting rights in SES. Such voting rights are however not exercised. The shares acquired will be cancelled after the expiry of one year, which will reduce the total number of voting and economic shares in issue.

