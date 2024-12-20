Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights November 30, 2024 22 016 467 31 786 845

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 448 556, taking into account the 1 338 289 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

