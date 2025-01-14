Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 06 January to 10 January 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 January to 10 January 2025

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/6/2025

FR0010313833

3500

71,9178

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/7/2025

FR0010313833

3500

72,1797

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/8/2025

FR0010313833

3500

71,6864

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/9/2025

FR0010313833

5000

71,6417

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/10/2025

FR0010313833

7000

70,8725

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

22 500

71,5360

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114757098/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe vom 12.01.2025
Arbeitsmarkt und Inflation: Fed in der Zwickmühle12. Jan. · onvista
Arbeitsmarkt und Inflation: Fed in der Zwickmühle
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Niemand soll sagen, man hätte es bei Trump nicht wissen können!12. Jan. · Acatis
Niemand soll sagen, man hätte es bei Trump nicht wissen können!
onvista Trading-Impuls
Henkel-Aktie vor mittelfristigem Kaufsignal08. Jan. · onvista
Henkel-Aktie vor mittelfristigem Kaufsignal
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Stifel skeptisch für Polysilizium
Wacker Chemie: Aktie knickt ein10. Jan. · dpa-AFX
Wacker Chemie: Aktie knickt ein
Bayer startet Phase-III-Studie zu Zelltherapie für Parkinsongestern, 08:35 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Aktie unter stärksten Dax-Werten
Bayer will Geschäft mit Herzmedikament in China und den USA ausbauen10. Jan. · dpa-AFX
Bayer will Geschäft mit Herzmedikament in China und den USA ausbauen
Arzneimittelhersteller
Pharmakonzern Stada vor milliardenschwerem Börsengang09. Jan. · dpa-AFX
Pharmakonzern Stada vor milliardenschwerem Börsengang
LBBW Produkt Basiswert-News
Im Überblick: Beliebte Aktien-/Index-Anleihen der LBBW
Werbung
gestern, 12:20 Uhr · Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Im Überblick: Beliebte Aktien-/Index-Anleihen der LBBW
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden