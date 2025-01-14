Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 06 January to 10 January 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 January to 10 January 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/6/2025 FR0010313833 3500 71,9178 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/7/2025 FR0010313833 3500 72,1797 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/8/2025 FR0010313833 3500 71,6864 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/9/2025 FR0010313833 5000 71,6417 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/10/2025 FR0010313833 7000 70,8725 XPAR TOTAL 22 500 71,5360

