Medincell: Publication of the 2025 Financial Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL):

Event

Date

Annual results 2024-2025
(April 2024-March 2025)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

General Meeting

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Half-Year results 2025-2026
(April-September 2025)

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq"). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY® and SteadyTeq" are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

medincell.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115398819/en/

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Head of US Financial Strategy & IR
grace.kim@Medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau/ Arthur Rouillé
Media Relations
Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier
Investor Relations France
Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

