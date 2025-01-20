Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): Hold

^ Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG 20.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Hold from: 20.01.2025 Target price: EUR 60.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch FY 2025 guidance out and in line with expectations Topic: Last Friday, FWAG released Dec'24 traffic results and issued a passenger and financial guidance for 2025, which arrived in line with our expectations. In detail: 2025 guidance in line with estimates: Despite a weak macroeconomic outlook in Austria and the western European destinations, demand for air travel should remain stable thanks to the prioritization of travel at the expense cutting spending at other discretionaries. Therefore, the company expects passengers of approx. 42m (eNuW: 42.3m, +2% yoy) on group level for 2025. Thereof, the majority is expected at its core asset VIE with c. 32m passengers (eNuW: 32.2m, + 1.5% yoy) and the rest (c. 10m) at MAL (eNuW: 9.3m, +4% yoy) and KSC (eNuW: 0.8m, +6% yoy). Cosequently, sales should grow proportionate to passengers, as the company guides for sales of approx. EUR 1.08bn (eNuW: EUR 1.08bn), whereas EBITDA is seen at approx. EUR 440m (eNuW: EUR 439m), implying a slight margin decline by 0.7pp yoy (eNuW) as the collective labour agreement will likely increase personnel expenses more than sales. On the other hand, net income is guided for approx. EUR 230m (eNuW: EUR 231m) at a constant margin (eNuW: -0.1pp yoy), thanks to a positive financial result.

CAPEX is expected at EUR 300m (eNuW old: EUR 210m, new: EUR 310m) whereof EUR 120m

is dedicated for the south expansion of terminal 3 and the remaining EUR 180m should be mostly cyclical maintenance CAPEX at VIE and MAL (eNuW) which we anticipated much lower. Mind you, no additional funds are needed, as FWAG generates more than sufficient operating cash flow (eNuW: EUR 373m) to finance the current CAPEX cycle without endagering the dividend. December traffic results slightly ahead of expectation: For Dec'24, we expected 2.93m passengers on group level (VIE: 2.28m, MAL 0.61m, KSC 0.04), however FWAG reported 3.01m passengers (VIE: 2.38m, MAL: 0.59m, KSC: 0.04m). Our 100k underestimation stems from a better than expected holiday travel season at VIE, which saw a growth of 9% yoy (eNuW: +4% yoy). This finished off a very succesful 2024 with a new record of 41.41m passengers (VIE: 31.72, MAL: 8.96m, KSC: 0.74m), which surpassed the pre-COVID levels of 2019 by 5%. The final decision regarding the 3rd runway project is expected to come no later than FY'26e (see update from 9th October 2024), which should serve as a pivotal moment for the company's future and thus a share price catalyst. Until then, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 60.00 as FWAG's shares are currently fairly valued (upside only 13%), in our view. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31635.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2070365 20.01.2025 CET/CEST °