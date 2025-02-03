CORRECTING and REPLACING - Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority...
*This replaces the announcement made at 10:24 AM CET on January 9th due to the following corrections: The total number of voting right (excluding shares held by the Company) was amended due to a material error
Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
December 31, 2024
|
76,060,831
|
95,137,271
|
94,880,111*
