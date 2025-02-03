Werbung ausblenden

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority...

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

*This replaces the announcement made at 10:24 AM CET on January 9th due to the following corrections: The total number of voting right (excluding shares held by the Company) was amended due to a material error

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

December 31, 2024

 

76,060,831

 

95,137,271

 

94,880,111*

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250203398970/en/

ARKEMA

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

Volatiler Jahresstart am Aktienmarkt
Ruhe in turbulenten Zeiten: Was Anleihen dir jetzt bieten könnenheute, 13:57 Uhr · onvista
Ruhe in turbulenten Zeiten: Was Anleihen dir jetzt bieten können
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Atoss Software - Top SDax Titel?heute, 12:40 Uhr · onvista
Atoss Software - Top SDax Titel?
Uranpreis auf Rekordhoch
Wie du vom Comeback der Kernkraft profitierstgestern, 08:30 Uhr · onvista
Wie du vom Comeback der Kernkraft profitierst
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden