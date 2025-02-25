Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 17 February to 21 February 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 February to 21 February 2025.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

17/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

83,6901

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

18/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

83,1999

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

19/02/2025

FR0010313833

7000

80,2947

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

20/02/2025

FR0010313833

5000

80,6653

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

21/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

81,8063

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

22 500

81,5923

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225502041/en/

Arkema

