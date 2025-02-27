ABIONYX Pharma Provides an Update on Its Business and Cash Position for the 4th Quarter of 2024

Consolidated revenue of ¬4.6m in 2024

Available cash of ¬3.2m at December 31, 2024

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - eligible for PEA PME), a next generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines based on a recombinant apolipoprotein apoA-1 for the treatment of the most severe inflammatory diseases, today provides an update on its business and its cash position as of December 31, 2024.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

m¬ 2024 2023 Revenue from biotech activity 0.00 0.00 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 4.55 4.64 Total revenue 4.55 4.64 Other revenue income and revenue 0.00 0.00 Total revenue income and revenue 4.55 4.64 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3.24 4.10

ABIONYX Pharma recorded a consolidated turnover of ¬4.6 million for the 2024 financial year, which is the result of the activity of its subsidiary IRIS Pharma, which remained stable in 2024 compared to 2023, despite a more complicated CRO industrial context.

Regarding the biotech activity dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies aimed at improving the lives of patients, the company did not generate any revenue during this financial year, as the company continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge as part of compassionate access authorization (CAA) requests. The company continues to receive new requests for Compassionate Access Authorization for the orphan disease LCAT from several hospitals around the world.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¬3.2 million at the end of 2024, compared with ¬4.1 million at the end of 2023.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines for the most severe inflammatory diseases for which there is no effective or existing treatment, even in the rarest indications. The company accelerates the development of breakthrough therapies thanks to in-depth expertise in lipid science and a technological platform based on recombinant apoA-I. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving the results of sepsis treatments and intensive care.

NewCap

Investor relations

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15