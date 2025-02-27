Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
27.02.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to Einhell Germany AG

     Company Name:                Einhell Germany AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A40ESU3

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        27.02.2025
     Target price:                EUR 90.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Konstantin Völk

Strong prel. FY24 and promising FY25e guidance; chg. est. & PT

Topic: Einhell released strong preliminary FY24 numbers above our estimates
and the company's guidance. Further, Einhell announced a promising FY25e
guidance.

Preliminary FY24 sales increased 14.1% yoy to EUR 1,109m, beating our
estimates (eNuW: EUR 1,080m) and the company's guidance of EUR 1,070m. Q4 sales
came in at EUR 269m, up 24.8% from last year.

Sales developed positively across all geographic regions, especially within
Western and Eastern Europe. Moreover, sales were driven almost exclusively
from higher volumes as price increases for FY24 were not material. Like in
the previous quarters, a major driver was the strong demand for Einhell's
Power X-Change products, which share increased to c. 50% of total sales for
FY24 (vs. 44% in FY23).

The strong preliminary figures also are a further confirmation that
Einhell's strategic focus on cordless battery-powered tools is paying off
thanks to the high value for its customers (e.g. flexibility, less noise &
maintenance). Further, brand partnerships with FC Bayern and Mercedes AMG
Petronas F1 clearly strengthened Einhell's brand perception and helped
becoming the strongest battery platform in the German market.

Preliminary FY24 EBT increased disproportionately by 30.6% yoy to EUR 98.5m
(eNuW: EUR 88.0m), leading to a solid 8.9% margin, up 1.1ppts yoy (guidance
8.0-8.5%). Q4 EBT doubled yoy to EUR 25.8m with a 3.7ppts yoy margin increase
to 9.6%. Next to the operating leverage a higher share of PXC products was
also beneficial for the enhanced profitability.

FY25e guidance out: As already flagged in our recent update, FY25e is likely
to be another successful year for Einhell. Management expects sales to come
in between EUR 1,150-1,175m with an EBT margin between 8.5-9.0% in FY25e,
which looks plausible to us.

We continue to like the stock and confirm Einhell as one of NuWays' Alpha
Picks. Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 90 (old: EUR 86) based on DCF.

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
