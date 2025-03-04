Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): Hold

^ Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG 04.03.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Hold Target price: EUR 60.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch FY'24 prelims out, solid dividend proposal; chg. est & PT Topic: Yesterday, FWAG published detailed FY'24 prelims and proposed a 25% dividend increase. For the first time, the group surpassed the billion-threshold with EUR 1.05bn in FY'24 revenues (eNuW: EUR 1.04bn), showing a solid 13% yoy growth. Main sales drivers were the Airport segment (+15% yoy; 48% of sales), thanks to the 9.7% increase in airport charges in combination with a 7% pax growth in VIE, while the segment Retail & Properties grew by 11% yoy (19% of sales). A similar, but slightly better picture was seen at MLA, as the Malta segment increased sales by 21% yoy to EUR 143m (14% of sales), also mainly driven by passenger growth (+15% yoy). - see p. 2 for details EBITDA came in slightly better than expected and grew to EUR 442m (eNuW: EUR 429m) with a comfortable 42% EBITDA margin (-0.2pp yoy). EBIT stood at EUR 306m (eNuW: EUR 286m) and net income b.m. increased by 27% yoy to EUR 240m (eNuW: EUR 224m). Consequently, FWAG proposed a DPS increase of 25% yoy to EUR 1.65 (eNuW: EUR 1.57), which corresponds to a payout ratio of 64% (eNuW: 65%) and currently offers a 3.1% dividend yield. Upbeat cash generation. FWAG reported a EUR 512m net cash position, which came in much better than expected (eNuW: EUR 410m), thanks to a superb Q4 CFO of EUR 122m (eNuW: EUR 49m; FY'24: EUR 444m, 100% CFO/EBITDA cash conversion) and CAPEX of EUR 66m in line with expectations (eNuW: EUR 66m). Against this backdrop, the FY'24 FCF stood at EUR 254m (24% of sales) and more than covers the upcoming dividend payment (EUR 138m, due in June '25) and even leaves room to store cash in time deposits until a decision on the third runway project is reached. Outlook 2025. The 2025 travel season should come in similarly strong or slightly better than last year, current booking data show. In particular in Vienna, air travel remained the preferred choice of tourists (39% arrive by plane). This is also reflected in FWAG's FY'25e financial guidance (see bottom right), which 'could turn out to be conservative already' the CFO commented in the earnings call, further stating that the 'approximately' could now be read as an 'at least'. (Geo)politics to shape newsflow. With Germany and Austria forming new governments, pressure on the EU to improve air travel legislation could mount up. Moreover, potential peace in Ukraine and/or Middle East could revive air travel to those regions, ultimately increasing passenger numbers. In sum, we remain positive about FWAG's operating performance, however expect this to be priced in at current levels. Therefore, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 60.00, based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31895.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2094707 04.03.2025 CET/CEST °