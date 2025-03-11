Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 March to 07 March 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 March to 07 March 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
03/03/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
79,4818
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
04/03/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
75,0279
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
05/03/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2000
|
79,2627
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
06/03/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2000
|
83,6068
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
07/03/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
83,6097
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
18 000
|
78,9864
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
