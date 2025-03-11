Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 March to 07 March 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 March to 07 March 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/03/2025 FR0010313833 3500 79,4818 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/03/2025 FR0010313833 7000 75,0279 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/03/2025 FR0010313833 2000 79,2627 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/03/2025 FR0010313833 2000 83,6068 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/03/2025 FR0010313833 3500 83,6097 XPAR TOTAL 18 000 78,9864

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311724329/en/

Arkema