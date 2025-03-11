Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 March to 07 March 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 March to 07 March 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/03/2025

FR0010313833

3500

79,4818

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/03/2025

FR0010313833

7000

75,0279

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

05/03/2025

FR0010313833

2000

79,2627

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

06/03/2025

FR0010313833

2000

83,6068

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

07/03/2025

FR0010313833

3500

83,6097

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

18 000

78,9864

 
 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311724329/en/

