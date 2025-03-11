Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AG 11.03.2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Cantourage Group SE Company Name: Cantourage Group SE ISIN: DE000A3DSV01 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 11.03.2025 Target price: EUR 12.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q1 on track to hit a new record Following the record Q4 with EUR 21m sales, Cantourage should be on track to hit another record high quarter with Q1. During the first two months of the year, the company generated EUR 14.9m sales, already more than 2x last year's whole Q1 with EUR 6.2m (regulatory change not until April of last year). Assuming no supply chain disruptions, Cantourage is seen to reach some EUR 22m sales in Q1 (eNuW). This bodes well with our 2025 estimates, which imply 67% yoy sales growth to EUR 86m (so far no FY25 guidance). While we have factored in some weaker months during the summer and a margin of safety, Cantourage currently looks set to be on track to beat our estimates, especially when assuming positive contributions from an increased supplier depth and successful de-bottlenecking efforts at processing sites. With its top-line further improving, scale effects should begin to kick in. Despite ongoing expansion expenses, the group's EBITDA margin is seen to grow to 10% (eNuW). Further capacity expansion announced. To be able to cope with the surging demand across its three core markets, Germany, the UK and Poland, as well as geographical expansion, Cantourage decided to further expand its processing capacity. This comes less than 10 months after the last increase to 14t p.a. (EUR 100m at EUR 7.5 per gram), underpinning the unbroken demand and sales potential way beyond EUR 100m, in our view. While the company has not announced any detail, we would expect the additional capacities to mainly come from third-party processing plants, keeping the business capital light. Threats from political uncertainties limited. German elections turned out as expected with Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Social Democratic Party (SPD) forming the new government. While CDU has historically opposed a broader cannabis legalization, SPD was a driving force behind the changes implemented almost one year ago. While we see the potential of re-regulation on the recreational side, i.e. cannabis clubs and growing own plants, a full return to the "old" model seems unlikely as it would come with a high degree of complexity as well as a wave of lawsuits. Importantly, Cantourage is only active in the medical space, we hence regard the risks to its business model as limited. Further, as the company has been increasing its operational footprint outside of its home turf, potential implications from any regulatory change are rather decreasing going forward. BUY with an unchanged EUR 12.50 PT based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31946.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2098458 11.03.2025 CET/CEST °