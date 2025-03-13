TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at February 28, 2025
Business Wire · Uhr
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
February 28, 2025
|
2,270,057,201
|
2,270,057,201
|
2,225,454,857
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 44,602,344 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313824242/en/
TotalEnergies SE
onvista Premium-Artikel
Mangelhafte BIP-PrognoseDie neue Angst vor einer US-Rezession ist auch einer kuriosen Rechnung geschuldetheute, 10:58 Uhr · onvista
Interview mit Chris-Oliver SchickentanzBörsenprofi: "Bei Aktien würde ich den Schwerpunkt heute auf die USA setzen"gestern, 09:58 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit EilmeldungAxon Enterprise - eine Bodenbildung im unruhigen Markt ist bullish11. März · onvista
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
EnergieunternehmenUniper zahlt Milliarden an Deutschland zurückheute, 14:23 Uhr · dpa-AFX
RWE liefert grünen Wasserstoff an Raffinerie Leunagestern, 09:09 Uhr · dpa-AFX
RWE liefert langfristig grünen Wasserstoff an TotalEnergiesgestern, 09:06 Uhr · Reuters
Spritpreise fallen deutlich und erreichen Jahrestiefgestern, 12:54 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gewinnt 0,58 Prozentgestern, 18:08 Uhr · dpa-AFX