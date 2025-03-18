Wolters Kluwer and AEAT Launch 40+ City Tour Covering Invoicing Regulations in Spain

The company and the Tax Agency will offer practical sessions on the implementation of the Regulation on Computerized Invoicing Systems, derived from the Anti-Fraud Law, to facilitate adaptation to this regulatory and technological change.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting España, a leading company in the development of software solutions, information and services for professional firms and companies, today launches an informative tour on the new invoicing processes that will soon affect the business world starting with the Anti-Fraud Law that will begin to be implemented on 29 July . With the aim of bringing information to professionals from companies and firms throughout Spain, the tour will visit more than 40 cities in collaboration with theState Tax Administration Agency (AEAT) and a wide network of specialized partners.

Entitled "The new invoicing: the change is now", this tour comes at a key moment for companies and professional practices: 2025 is a decisive year as the changes in invoicing processes derived from the Anti-Fraud Law with the entry into force of the Regulation on Computerized Invoicing Systems. From 29 July, only software adapted to this new regulation will be allowed to be acquired, which establishes the generation of a digital record for each invoice issued, which can be voluntarily sent to the AEAT (through the Verifactu modality).

This new development - to which the use of electronic invoices will be added in the coming years as a result of the Crea y Crece Law - will be the focus of the information sessions that Wolters Kluwer will be holding throughout Spain to accompany companies and professional practices in their transition to the new invoicing system and to offer, with the collaboration of experts from the AEAT, recommendations for adapting to the latest regulatory requirements, in addition to resolving any doubts that may arise in a practical manner.

This tour thus reinforces Wolters Kluwer's commitment to accompany companies and professional practices and consolidates its role as a strategic ally in adapting to the constant legislative and technological changes, given that, beyond the regulatory challenge, these new requirements represent a boost to the digitalization of the business fabric.

The tour starts today in Santander and will continue over the next few weeks in more than 40 cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia, Malaga, Zaragoza, A Coruña, Valladolid, Alicante, Cadiz, Oviedo and Leon. The dates and cities can be consulted at: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/es-es/solutions/a3/novedades-legales/wolters-kluwer-tour?utm_source=prensa&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=ce-eventos.

The tour is supported by an extensive network of Wolters Kluwer partners, such as a3Satel, Link Soluciones, Landín, Esofitec, a3Sides, Softwariza3, Solucyl, NEA, Copermatica, Solusoft, Sascom, iUNiS, UNAEX, Zione, Emesa and Arsys, among others, who will contribute their experience and knowledge both in updating regulations and in technological and business management solutions that help companies and professional firms adapt to the new legal framework.

