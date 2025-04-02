Tineco Unveils the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series: Innovation Meets Design

The newest addition to the Tineco family is smarter than ever, featuring a unique and refreshed design.

Tineco, a leading company in home care innovation, presents the new series of floor cleaners: Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series, consisting of FLOOR ONE S9 Artist and FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium. Both models feature an elegant and functional design, combining advanced technology with superior performance to offer more effective and effortless cleaning.

Tineco launches the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series

The series is equipped with iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow based on the type and amount of dirt detected, continuously optimizing performance, for a deep clean, without the need for manual adjustments.

A smart and stylish series

Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series offers unlimited cleaning thanks to its cordless design, which guarantees total freedom of movement and facilitates clutter-free use. The ultra-slim design, with the clean water tank repositioned above the brush head, reduces weight and improves maneuverability.

The intelligent wheels feature SmoothDrive technology, are omnidirectional and offer smooth 360° control, ensuring effortless maneuverability, even in the most difficult to reach areas.

The dynamic LED display provides real-time information on the cleaning status and performance of the device, allowing constant control of the activity.

Innovative Self-Cleaning System: Always Ready for Use

The FlashDry self-cleaning system of the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series is one of its most innovative features, designed to ensure easy and quick maintenance of the device.

After each use, the device automatically performs a cleaning cycle that takes just 2 minutes to remove dirt accumulated on the rollers and internal tubes. Using fresh water heated to 85°C, the system effectively dissolves dirt residues, preventing the formation of bacteria and odors.

A quick dry with hot air at 85°C then removes all traces of moisture, leaving the device ready for the next use. This process not only makes maintenance easier, but also helps keep the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series hygienic and ready to use, without the need to manually disassemble the components.

Powerful and long-lasting battery

With a suction power of 22,000 Pa, the series easily tackles even the most stubborn stains, ensuring impeccable results.

The long-lasting battery, which offers up to 50 minutes of autonomy, allows for extended cleaning sessions without interruptions, while the large tanks of 1 liter for clean water and 0.75 liters for dirty water reduce the need for frequent refills.

Moreover, the automatic backward movement upon shutdown ensures dry, streak-free floors, thanks to Backtrack Water Erasure.

Pricing and availability

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist is now available to the public with a recommended price of ¬ 899 from April 2, 2025. It can be purchased directly from the official Tineco website and on Amazon. The Premium version will be available on the Mediaworld online channel and in physical stores by the end of April.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 and launched the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2019. Today, the brand has become a leading global supplier of smart household appliances, with products in the areas of floor care, kitchen and personal care. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of making life easier through intelligent technologies and constantly developing new appliances.

