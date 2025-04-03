Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Pharming Group NV (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH):...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Pharming Group NV - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

03.04.2025 / 17:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Pharming Group NV

     Company Name:                Pharming Group NV
     ISIN:                        NL0010391025

     Reason for the research:     Q4/24 results/pipeline expansion
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        03.04.2025
     Target price:                EUR2.30
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes, CFA

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Pharming
Group NV (ISIN: NL0010391025). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 1.70 to EUR 2.30.
On 13 March, the day it reported FY/24 results above guidance, Pharming
announced the start of a second phase II trial of leniolisib for PIDs
(primary immune deficiencies) with immune dysregulation beyond APDS
(activated PI3KD syndrome). The second trial, which began in February 2025,
is for CVID (common variable immune deficiency) with immune dysregulation.
The first trial, for PIDs with immune dysregulation linked to PI3KD
signalling, began in October 2024. The prevalence of PIDs linked to PI3KD
signalling and CVID is respectively 5x and 26x higher than for APDS, for
which leniolisib is currently approved in the U.S. Both indications have
blockbuster potential. In mid-March, Pharming also completed the acquisition
of the Swedish company, Abliva, and its flagship drug candidate, KL1333.
KL1333 is currently undergoing a pivotal trial (read-out expected in 2027)
and is positioned to become the first standard of care in mitochondrial
DNA-driven primary mitochondrial diseases (mtDNA). Annual revenue potential
is also >USD1bn. Ahead of the acquisition of Abliva, we had expected 2025
operating costs to be close to the 2024 level. Management has indicated that
the acquisition of Abliva will add USD30m to 2025 operating costs (of which
USD17m for R&D and USD13m for one-off transaction/integration costs). Total
incremental KL1333-related cost ahead of FDA approval expected in 2028 is
ca. USD133m. The purchase price for Abliva was USD66.1m. KL1333 is a small
molecule compound and is expected to generate a gross margin of over 95% on
sales if approved. Given that KL1333 has blockbuster potential, the sum of
the purchase price and subsequent transaction/integration and development
costs looks very modest. We have adjusted our valuation model to reflect the
strong Q4/24 results, the news on leniolisib for CVID and the completion of
the Abliva acquisition. We now see fair value for the Pharming share at
EUR2.30 (previously: EUR1.70). We maintain our Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Pharming Group NV
(ISIN: NL0010391025) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 1,70 auf EUR 2,30.

Zusammenfassung:
Am 13. März, dem Tag, an dem Pharming die über den Prognosen liegenden
Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 bekannt gab, kündigte das Unternehmen
den Beginn einer zweiten Phase-II-Studie mit Leniolisib für PID (primäre
Immundefekte) mit Immundysregulation über das APDS (Aktiviertes
PI3KD-Syndrom) hinaus an. Die zweite Studie, die im Februar 2025 begann, ist
für CVID (Common Variable Immune Deficiency) mit Immundysregulation. Die
erste Studie für PID mit Immundysregulation im Zusammenhang mit der
PI3KD-Signalgebung begann im Oktober 2024. Die Prävalenz von PID in
Verbindung mit PI3KD-Signalübertragung und CVID ist 5- bzw. 26-mal höher als
bei APDS, für das Leniolisib derzeit in den USA zugelassen ist. Beide
Indikationen haben Blockbuster-Potenzial. Mitte März schloss Pharming auch
die Übernahme des schwedischen Unternehmens Abliva und dessen
Flaggschiff-Kandidaten KL1333 ab. KL1333 befindet sich derzeit in einer
Zulassungsstudie (das Ergebnis wird für 2027 erwartet) und ist in der Lage,
der erste Therapiestandard für mitochondriale DNA-bedingte primäre
mitochondriale Krankheiten (mtDNA) zu werden. Das jährliche Umsatzpotenzial
beträgt ebenfalls >USD1 Mrd. Vor der Übernahme von Abliva waren wir davon
ausgegangen, dass die Betriebskosten 2025 in etwa auf dem Niveau von 2024
liegen würden. Das Management hat mitgeteilt, dass die Übernahme von Abliva
die Betriebskosten im Jahr 2025 um USD30 Mio. erhöhen wird (davon USD 7 Mio.
für Forschung und Entwicklung und USD13 Mio. für einmalige
Transaktions-/Integrationskosten). Die gesamten zusätzlichen Kosten für
KL1333 vor der für 2028 erwarteten FDA-Zulassung belaufen sich auf ca.
USD133 Mio. Der Kaufpreis für Abliva betrug USD66,1 Mio. KL1333 ist ein
niedermolekulares Präparat und dürfte bei Zulassung eine Bruttomarge von
über 95% erzielen. Angesichts des Blockbuster-Potenzials von KL1333
erscheint die Summe des Kaufpreises und der nachfolgenden
Transaktions-/Integrations- und Entwicklungskosten sehr moderat. Wir haben
unser Bewertungsmodell angepasst, um die starken Ergebnisse für Q4/24, die
Neuigkeiten zu Leniolisib für CVID und den Abschluss der Übernahme von
Abliva zu berücksichtigen. Wir sehen den fairen Wert der Pharming-Aktie nun
bei EUR2,30 (vorher: EUR1,70). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32160.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2111548 03.04.2025 CET/CEST

