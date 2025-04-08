Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 04 April to 04 April 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 April to 04 April 2025

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/4/2025

FR0010313833

7000

63,0005

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7.000

63,0005

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408493461/en/

Arkema

