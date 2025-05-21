Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

April 30, 2025

22 016 467

31 769 834

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 080 751, taking into account the 1 689 083 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521471827/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Jacquet Metal Service
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista-Bilanzanalyse
Profiteur eines Mega-Trends? Börsenneuling Pfisterer im Checkheute, 15:30 Uhr · onvista
Ein Arbeiter an einem Umspannwerk
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Robinhood - nimm es von den Reichengestern, 16:32 Uhr · onvista
Robinhood - nimm es von den Reichen
Verluste nach Zoll-Schock ausgeglichen
Kann man den Aktienmärkten wieder trauen? Fünf Experten antworten14. Mai · onvista
Ein Aktienkurs ist vor einem Dollar-Schein zu sehen.
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden