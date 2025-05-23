Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 16 May 2025 to 22 May 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,339
|
19.4027
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,128
|
19.1317
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
774
|
19.2061
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,400
|
19.4711
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,445
|
19.1647
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,086
|
19.3127
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250523973223/en/
Tikehau Capital