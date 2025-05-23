Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 16 May 2025 to 22 May 2025

Regulatory News:

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,339 19.4027 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,128 19.1317 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/05/2025 FR0013230612 774 19.2061 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/05/2025 FR0013230612 2,400 19.4711 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,445 19.1647 XPAR TOTAL 7,086 19.3127

