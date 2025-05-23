Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 16 May 2025 to 22 May 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,339

19.4027

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,128

19.1317

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/05/2025

FR0013230612

774

19.2061

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/05/2025

FR0013230612

2,400

19.4711

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,445

19.1647

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,086

19.3127

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250523973223/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista-Bilanzanalyse
Profiteur eines Mega-Trends? Börsenneuling Pfisterer im Check21. Mai · onvista
Ein Arbeiter an einem Umspannwerk
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Robinhood - nimm es von den Reichen20. Mai · onvista
Robinhood - nimm es von den Reichen
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Europa hat den Weckruf gehört. Steht es auch auf?18. Mai · Acatis
Flaggen der EU-Länder sind zu sehen
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden