CEA Becomes the First Chinese Airline to Launch Direct Flight From Shanghai to Geneva on June 16

Business Wire · Uhr

At 13:20 on June 16 (Beijing time), China Eastern Airlines (CEA) flight MU217 from Shanghai Pudong International Airport landed at Geneva International Airport in Switzerland. This inaugural flight carried 243 passengers with an occupancy rate exceeding 85%. Before departure, CEA held a maiden flight ceremony at Terminal 1 of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, attended by the captain, cabin manager, and representatives of passengers.

As the first direct flight between Shanghai and Geneva launched by a Chinese airline, this flight will operate regularly during the 2025 summer and autumn seasons, four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The outbound flight MU217 departs from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:30 a.m. and arrives in Geneva at 7:50 local time. The return flight MU218 departs from Geneva at 12:00 local time and arrives in Shanghai at 5:30 the following day. CEA will deploy Airbus A350 or A330 large wide-body aircraft on this route, both equipped with high-speed air-to-ground connectivity, allowing passengers to enjoy "Wi-Fi onboard" internet services throughout their journey.

Geneva, located in southwestern Switzerland, is a significant center for diplomacy and international affairs in Europe, renowned as the "Capital of Peace" and home to numerous international organizations. This city boasts the picturesque Lake Geneva, majestic Alps, and rich cultural heritage, making it one of the world's most coveted tourist destinations. 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Switzerland. The launch of CEA's Shanghai-Geneva route will bridge European charm with Eastern appeal, greatly facilitating business, tourism, and cultural exchanges between China and Europe. As a Nestlé employee based in Shanghai stated, "This new route provides Nestlé China staff with more travel options between China and our Swiss headquarters." Nestlé will also collaborate with CEA to promote the co-branded coffee with the route's launch.

So far, CEA has launched flights connecting China with various European cities, including Paris, London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Madrid, Rome, Venice, Budapest, Moscow, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Milan, Marseille, and Geneva. With the upcoming launch of the Shanghai-Milan route on June 20 and the Shanghai-Copenhagen route on July 17, CEA will operate flights to 15 European cities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250616409824/en/

Company: China Eastern Airlines
Website: http://www.ceair.com/
Contact: fangying
TEL: 00862122331470
Email: fangying@ceair.com

