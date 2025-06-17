Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

May 31, 2025

22 016 467

31 768 270

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 087 333, taking into account the 1 680 937 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250617363252/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Jacquet Metal Service
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Die Puma-Aktie ist reif für eine Erholung - das sind die Kurszieleheute, 16:11 Uhr · onvista
Die Puma-Aktie ist reif für eine Erholung - das sind die Kursziele
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 15.06.2025
Die Rally bleibt trotz des Konflikts zwischen Israel und Iran intakt15. Juni · onvista
Die Rally bleibt trotz des Konflikts zwischen Israel und Iran intakt
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Krieg in Nahost: Eine schnelle Erholung der Börsen wäre logisch14. Juni · Acatis
Krieg in Nahost: Eine schnelle Erholung der Börsen wäre logisch
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden