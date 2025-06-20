Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 June 2025 to 19 June 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,136 18.6413 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/06/2025 FR0013230612 688 18.8304 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/06/2025 FR0013230612 834 18.8279 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,332 18.7540 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,414 18.5855 XPAR TOTAL 5,404 18.7074

