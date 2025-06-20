Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 June 2025 to 19 June 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,136

18.6413

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/06/2025

FR0013230612

688

18.8304

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/06/2025

FR0013230612

834

18.8279

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,332

18.7540

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,414

18.5855

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5,404

18.7074

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250620968789/en/

Tikehau Capital

