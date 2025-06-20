Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 June 2025 to 19 June 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,136
|
18.6413
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
688
|
18.8304
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
834
|
18.8279
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,332
|
18.7540
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,414
|
18.5855
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,404
|
18.7074
|
Tikehau Capital