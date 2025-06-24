Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 16 June to 18 June 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 June to 18 June 2025.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/06/2025 FR0010313833 4000 60,5774 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/06/2025 FR0010313833 2500 60,6733 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/06/2025 FR0010313833 5000 59,5893 XPAR TOTAL 11 500 60,1686

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

