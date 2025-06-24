Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 16 June to 18 June 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 June to 18 June 2025.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

16/06/2025

FR0010313833

4000

60,5774

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

17/06/2025

FR0010313833

2500

60,6733

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

18/06/2025

FR0010313833

5000

59,5893

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

11 500

60,1686

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250624838641/en/

Arkema

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 22.06.2025
Die Fed verblüfft mit Prognosen - Anleger sollten daher diesen Indikator beachten22. Juni · onvista
Die Fed verblüfft mit Prognosen - Anleger sollten daher diesen Indikator beachten
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Noch immer lässt die Blockchain-Revolution auf sich warten21. Juni · Acatis
Noch immer lässt die Blockchain-Revolution auf sich warten
Fünf Jahre nach dem Skandal
Wirecard-Anleger: "Im Prinzip war das ein Panikkauf"19. Juni · onvista
Wirecard-Anleger: "Im Prinzip war das ein Panikkauf"
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden