Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From June 30th to July 4th, 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 1st July 2025:

Trading day

Type of transaction

Number of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

01/07/2025

Transfer

143,164

N/A

N/A

Transfer outside a trading venue carried out under the delivery and final allotment, to the beneficiaries who meet all the conditions of the plan after application of the performance conditions, of the free performance shares of the plan LTI 2022 authorised by Sopra Steria's General Meeting of 26/05/2021 and decided on 1st June 2022. Delivery date in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan (see pages 285-286 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document).

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707496817/en/

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

Press Relations

Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65

