Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 04 July 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 04 July 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/1/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3000
|
62.7201
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/2/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
359
|
64.8273
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/3/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
64.0189
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/4/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
6300
|
61.8676
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
16,659
|
62.9889
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708092324/en/
Arkema
