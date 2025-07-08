Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 04 July 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 04 July 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/1/2025 FR0010313833 3000 62.7201 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/2/2025 FR0010313833 359 64.8273 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/3/2025 FR0010313833 7000 64.0189 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/4/2025 FR0010313833 6300 61.8676 XPAR TOTAL 16,659 62.9889

