Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 04 July 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 04 July 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/1/2025

FR0010313833

3000

62.7201

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/2/2025

FR0010313833

359

64.8273

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/3/2025

FR0010313833

7000

64.0189

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/4/2025

FR0010313833

6300

61.8676

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

16,659

62.9889

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

