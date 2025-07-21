Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von GBC AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from GBC AG

21.07.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of GBC AG to Almonty Industries Inc.

     Company Name:                Almonty Industries Inc.
     ISIN:                        CA0203987072

     Reason for the research:     Research Comment
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                8.25 CAD
     Target price on sight of:    31.12.2026
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Almonty Industries Inc. vs. MP Materials Corp.: A Significant Valuation Gap
in Critical Minerals

Almonty Industries Inc. and MP Materials Corp. are both players in the
critical minerals space, supplying materials vital for modern industries and
strategic applications. Almonty focuses on tungsten, a metal essential for
defense, electronics, and industrial tooling, while MP Materials is a
leading U.S. producer of rare earth elements, particularly neodymium and
praseodymium, used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind
turbines, and military technologies.

Recently, Almonty has been progressing the development of its flagship
Sangdong tungsten mine in South Korea, which is expected to start production
in late 2025 and potentially double capacity by 2027 through a planned
expansion. Meanwhile, MP Materials continues to operate the Mountain Pass
mine in California and has begun integrating downstream into magnet
manufacturing to capture more value from its rare earth output. Both
companies are strategically important, as Western nations aim to reduce
dependence on China for critical minerals supply chains.

Despite these parallels in strategic relevance, a significant valuation
discrepancy exists between the two companies when measured against future
EBITDA. Almonty's market capitalization currently stands at 1.20 billion,
far below MP Materials at 5.08 billion. Yet, Almonty's EBITDA forecasts
paint a picture of explosive growth. From 105.18 million in 2026, Almonty's
EBITDA is expected to more than triple to 384.55 million by 2028. In
contrast, MP Materials' EBITDA grows from 125.20 million in 2026 to only
190.92 million in 2028.

This growth differential is starkly reflected in valuation multiples.
Almonty trades at a 11.4x multiple of its 2026 estimated EBITDA, falling
dramatically to just 3.1x by 2028. Meanwhile, MP Materials commands much
higher multiples across the forecast period: 78.7x in 2026, 51.5x in 2027,
and 51.6x in 2028. By 2028, despite Almonty projecting roughly double the
EBITDA of MP Materials, it trades at only about one-seventeenth of MP's
EBITDA multiple.

The explanation likely lies in investor perceptions. MP Materials enjoys the
visibility of being an established U.S. producer with proven operations and
government support, and benefits from its NYSE listing and active investor
following. Almonty, by contrast, remains a development story, carrying the
execution risk of bringing Sangdong fully online and scaling its operations
as planned.

Nevertheless, the magnitude of the current discount appears excessive if
Almonty achieves its targets. Trading at just 3.1 times projected 2028
EBITDA, Almonty offers investors significant upside potential relative to MP
Materials. Based on MP Materials' EBITDA multiples, Almonty's valuation
could be considerably higher: applying MP's multiples to Almonty's earnings
would imply a valuation of around 8.27 billion for 2026, approximately 10.38
billion for 2027, and as high as 19.84 billion for 2028. This suggests that
if Almonty were valued in line with MP Materials on an earnings multiple
basis, its market capitalization could increase fifteenfold from current
levels.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=89fff6833dd388865009d6e5be18ce6c

Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach §34b Abs. 1 WpHG und FinAnV
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Completion: 18.07.2025 (1:40 p.m.)
First distribution: 21.07.2025 (10:00 a.m.)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2171910 21.07.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Almonty Industries
